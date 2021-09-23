3 Khalistan Tiger Force operatives held in Punjab's Tarn Taran: Police

Three operatives of the radical Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) outfit have been arrested in Punjab's Tarn Taran, and weapons and explosives seized from their possession, police said on Thursday.

They were identified as Kanwarpal Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Kamalpreet Singh, all residents of Moga, the police said.

Two hand grenades and three 9mm pistols were found in their possession, along with two boxes packed in foam which the police suspect to be tiffin bombs.

Kanwarpal Singh has disclosed that he had returned from Canada two weeks ago, the police said.

Four months back, the Punjab Police had arrested three KTF operatives involved in several heinous crimes, including the murder of a Dera Premi and firing on a priest.

The trio had been acting on the directions of KTF's Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Internal Security, R N Dhoke said the latest arrests were made near Bhagwanpur village in Bhikhiwind during a police checking, as per an official statement.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio had reached Tarn Taran to retrieve a dumped militant hardware consignment on the directions of Canada-based Arshdeep Dalla, a close aide of Nijjar, the police said.

