J-K: Bajrang Dal holds protest in Jammu demanding public holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday
Bajrang Dal held a protest near Maharaja Hari Singh statue in Jammu on Thursday and demanded a public holiday on the birth anniversary of the last ruling king of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Bajrang Dal held a protest near Maharaja Hari Singh statue in Jammu on Thursday and demanded a public holiday on the birth anniversary of the last ruling king of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. Rakesh Bajrangi, President of Bajrang Dal, said, "We have gathered here to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh and also demand that the government should declare public holiday for the same."
Bajrangi said that during his rule, Maharaja Hari Singh had initiated several welfare schemes for the sections of people of the former state. "We are unhappy with the previous governments and also with the current Union Territory government for not declaring a public holiday on the birth anniversary of the last ruler of Jammu and Kashmir. People want that the government should declare a public holiday and if the government does not declare it then we will intensify our protest," he added.
The protest was held on the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last ruler of the princely state. He was born on September 23 1895 and died on April 26 1961. (ANI)
