Over 12 lakh Ayushman cards issued under PM-JAY in Tripura, says CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday announced that the government has issued 12.59 lakh Ayushman cards so far and spent Rs 49 crores on the treatment of 1.03 lakh beneficiary patients in the state. The chief minister's announcement came during the inaugural ceremony of an event at Rabindra Bhawan in Agartala to celebrate three years of Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Speaking on the occasion, Deb said, "Approximately five lakh identified families comprising of around 20 lakh beneficiaries will be entitled to get the benefits in Tripura under the PM-JAY." "Around Rs 5,00,000 per family per year are being provided for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization through a network of Empaneled Health Care Providers (EHCP) with cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiaries at both public and private hospitals," he added.

While describing the PM-JAY scheme, the chief minister said that it is a health insurance scheme fully financed by the government which helps poor and deprived rural families and includes 1354 procedures covering pre and post-hospitalization, diagnostics, medicines, etc. The representatives of various stakeholders and agencies engaged with the PM-JAY activity in the state were also felicitated for their commendable work at the event.

Principal Secretary of state health department JK Sinha, along with other senior health officials, also participated in the event. Meanwhile, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday inaugurated Aarogya Manthan 3.0 to mark the third anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme and its three years of successful implementation across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)