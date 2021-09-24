Left Menu

An Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB court here sentenced a contractor to five years of imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on him in a 14-year-old bribe case in the Public Works Department PWD in Jhalawar, an official said on Friday.Judge Pramod Kumar Malik on Thursday convicted Abdul Fareed, a contractor in PWD, for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in 2007, Ashok Joshi, assistant director prosecution at the court, told media.The key accused in the matter, PWD assistant engineer Yogendra Kumar Sharma, died while the case was pending.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 24-09-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 13:41 IST
Raj: PWD contractor gets 5 yr imprisonment in 14-yr-old graft case
An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court here sentenced a contractor to five years of imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on him in a 14-year-old bribe case in the Public Works Department (PWD) in Jhalawar, an official said on Friday.

Judge Pramod Kumar Malik on Thursday convicted Abdul Fareed, a contractor in PWD, for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in 2007, Ashok Joshi, assistant director (prosecution) at the court, told media.

The key accused in the matter, PWD assistant engineer Yogendra Kumar Sharma, died while the case was pending. The convict, acting on behalf of Sharma, was caught red-handed taking the bribe by an ACB sleuth on June 15, 2007, at the PWD office in Khanpur town of the district.

A separate ACB team at the same time arrested Sharma from a hotel in Jhalawar, Joshi said. The bribe was solicited from proprietors of a road construction firm by Sharma to release the security of Rs 1 lakh the firm had deposited to carry out road repair and patchwork under a tender of Rs 10 lakh in 2006-07 in Khanpur, he said.

The charge sheet against the two accused was submitted in court in December 2011.

