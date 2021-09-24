Left Menu

After SC verdict, UPSC allows unmarried women to apply for national defence, naval academy exam

Women candidates are not required to pay fee for their application for this examination, the statement said.The examination is scheduled to be held on November 14, an official said.The admission of the women candidates in the national defence academy and naval academy examination II, 2021, will remain provisional and subject to the final outcome of a writ petition pending in the court or such other orders as may be passed by the Supreme Court and action by the government of India in the matter, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 13:54 IST
After SC verdict, UPSC allows unmarried women to apply for national defence, naval academy exam
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed unmarried women to apply for the national defence academy (NDA) and naval academy exam, an official statement said Friday. The move follows a Supreme Court directive on the issue last month.

In compliance with the apex court's interim direction, the UPSC has decided to open the application on upsconline.nic.in for this exam to enable ''unmarried women candidates only'' who are otherwise eligible in terms of nationality, age, educational qualification etc., the statement said.

Physical standards and the number of vacancies for women candidates would be notified after it is received from the Ministry of Defence, it said.

The application window will remain open for women candidates from September 24 to October 8 (till 6 PM), said the statement issued by the UPSC. No application will be accepted beyond the prescribed last date/time, i.e., 08.10.2021(till 6 PM) or through any mode other than the aforesaid online mode, it said. ''Women candidates are not required to pay fee for their application for this examination,'' the statement said.

The examination is scheduled to be held on November 14, an official said.

The admission of the women candidates in the national defence academy and naval academy examination (II), 2021, will remain provisional and subject to the final outcome of a writ petition pending in the court or such other order(s) as may be passed by the Supreme Court and action by the government of India in the matter, the statement said. In a major step towards gender equality, the apex court had on August 18 allowed eligible women to take the examination for admission to national defence academy.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy passed the interim order on a plea filed by a person named Kush Kalra who sought a direction to the authorities concerned to allow eligible female candidates to appear in the ‘national defence academy and naval academy examination’ and train at the NDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021