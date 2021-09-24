Left Menu

India's Shilpa Medicare to make Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:14 IST
India's Shilpa Medicare to make Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Indian drugmaker Shilpa Medicare Limited said on Friday it had agreed to produce and supply Cadila Healthcare Ltd's three-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The country's health authorities had given emergency approval in August for Cadila's vaccine, the world's first COVID-19 DNA shot, in adults and children aged 12 years and above. Shilpa Medicare said its unit will make the vaccine's drug substance, while Cadila will package, distribute and market the shot.

Cadila Healthcare and Shilpa Medicare did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests seeking details on the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021