Bombay HC asks Maha govt to be more serious about pothole menace on Mumbai-Nashik Highway

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Maharashtra government has to be more serious about the potholes-riddled Mumbai-Nashik Highway considering the fact that people are losing their lives.A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni raised concerns over the poor condition of the highway and the recent accidents in which people have lost their lives due to potholes and bad roads there.Please ask the state government to be a bit more serious about this.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Maharashtra government has to be more serious about the potholes-riddled Mumbai-Nashik Highway considering the fact that people are losing their lives.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni raised concerns over the poor condition of the highway and the recent accidents in which people have lost their lives due to potholes and bad roads there.

"Please ask the state government to be a bit more serious about this. Precious lives are being lost," Chief Justice Datta told the state Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni.

The bench also told Kumbhakoni that just last week it had heard a similar matter pertaining to the poor condition of roads on the Mumbai-Goa Highway. Justice Kulkarni pointed out to Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh that the Mumbai-Nashik Highway was a part of the Mumbai-Agra Highway, and hence, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should also look into the problem.

The court further said that all concerned agencies (the state and NHAI) should come together and resolve the issue.

Posting the matter for further hearing on October 4, the bench asked the state government to apprise the court of steps it has taken in the matter on the next date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

