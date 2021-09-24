Left Menu

Maharashtra govt to reduce working hours of women cops from 12 hrs to 8 hrs

The Maharashtra government has decided to reduce the working hours of women police personnel from 12 hours to eight hours, said Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey on Friday.

Maharashtra govt to reduce working hours of women cops from 12 hrs to 8 hrs
The Maharashtra government has decided to reduce the working hours of women police personnel from 12 hours to eight hours, said Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey on Friday. The DGP told ANI, "We have implemented eight hours shift for all the women police personnel in the state. It has been reduced from 12-hour shift."

Thanking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule tweeted, "The Maharashtra government has decided to reduce the working hours of women police officers from 12 hours to eight hours a day. This is a really good initiative by the state government as this will help to have better coordination between family and the duties of women officers." Sule, who is the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said, "I thank chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and home minister from bottom of my heart for taking this decision." (ANI)

