Russia to assist Novatek exec but will not interfere in U.S. tax case - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-09-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 15:11 IST
Image Credit: President of Russia
Russia is ready to provide consular assistance to gas producer Novatek's deputy head Mark Gyetvay following his arrest on tax charges in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Moscow, however, is not in a position to interfere in his tax case due to Gyetvay's dual Russian-U.S. citizenship, Peskov told a briefing.

Gyetvay did not return phone calls on Thursday. Novatek declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

