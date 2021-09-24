Maha: HC extends life of interim orders passed by all courts till Oct 8; says it's 'unlikely' beyond that

The Bombay High Court on Friday extended the life of all interim orders passed by all courts across the state till October 8 but said that considering the improving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic it was not inclined to extend it beyond that date.

A full bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justices A A Sayed, S S Shinde, and P B Varale had last year taken suo motu (on its own) cognizance and extended the interim orders passed by courts by which relief was given to people.

The court had then said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown, people would not be able to approach courts.

The full bench's order has been extended from time to time.

On Friday, the full bench noted that the situation vis-à-vis the COVID-19 pandemic was gradually improving, but it did not wish to vacate the interim orders immediately as it would put people in hardships.

''We will extend our order till October 8. In all likelihood, it would not be extended beyond that. If the situation has improved then we will vacate our order. However, if we feel that the situation has deteriorated then we will extend,'' the court said.

During the hearing, the court asked the government's advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni whether the Maharashtra government had taken any decision regarding the continuation of the lockdown restrictions in the state.

Kumbhakoni told the court that to date no decision has been taken.

''The government has not taken any decision yet, but reports show an encouraging picture. The experts have asked to monitor 10 days after the last day of Ganesh Visarjan, which will show the trend of COVID-19 pattern,'' Kumbhkoni said, adding that there was a lot of migration during the festival.

Advocate Uday Warunjikar, representing the Advocates' Association of Western India, requested that the stay order be continued for three weeks instead of two weeks since many lawyers were vaccinated only recently. ''There are over 2,000 orders of demolition and evictions. With the court vacating the stay, there will be a huge rush to the courts for individual protection,'' said Warunjikar.

The court, however, declined and said, ''Let the rush begin. Our orders are well-intentioned to protect the public, but some take advantage of this. We will assess the situation on October 8 again.''

