Left Menu

NIA names TMC member, 12 others in Rajdhani Exp hostage case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:12 IST
NIA names TMC member, 12 others in Rajdhani Exp hostage case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA has named Trinamool Congress member Chhatradhar Mahato and 12 others in its charge sheet in the 2009 Rajdhani Express hostage case, an official of the investigating agency said on Friday.

It has named Mahto, who was the convenor of the Maoist-backed People Against Police Atrocities (PCPA), as the prime accused along with his brother Shashadhar Mahato and the late Maoist commander Kishenji in its around 50-page charge sheet filed before an NIA special court on Thursday, the official said.

All the accused have been charged under multiple non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said.

Kishenji was killed on November 24, 2011, in an operation by Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) assisted by over 1,000 members of the Central Reserve Police Force, who had cordoned off a forested area in West Midnapore district near the Bengal-Jharkhand border.

Chhatradhar Mahatao, who was one of the frontline leaders of the Lalgarh movement had been arrested in September 2009 by West Bengal Police who had posed as journalists. Santosh Patra had taken over PCPA's leadership after his arrest.

The New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was held hostage a month later October 27, 2009, by the PCPA, which had kidnapped two drivers of a train near Banstala in West Midnapore district for allegedly flouting its rail roko call.

Mahato, who was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life imprisonment, was released from prison after 11 years in February 2020. Soon after his release, he had joined the ruling Trinamool Congress. He was, however, arrested by the NIA on March 26 this year, the day after polling was conducted in Jangalmahal. The charge sheet has been filed within 180 days of his arrest, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021