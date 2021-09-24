President Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army Hospital
President Ram Nath Kovind successfully underwent cataract surgery of his second eye on Friday at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) in the national capital.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind successfully underwent cataract surgery of his second eye on Friday at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) in the national capital.
"The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the Hospital. His first eye was also successfully operated on August 19, 2021, at the Army Hospital," informed an official statement issued today by the President's Secretariat.
On March 30, President Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi. This surgery was also successful. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Macedonia: At least 10 die in COVID-19 hospital fire
Shah presents parliamentary committee's report on Official Language to President Kovind
Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital Honoured with CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Award for 'Fair Business Practices'
Covid: Some rural hospitals in US' West Virginia hit bed capacity
North Macedonia blaze in COVID-19 field hospital kills 14