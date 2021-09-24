Italy frees former Catalan chief, orders him to remain in Sardinia, El Pais says
An Italian judge let former Catalan regional leader Carles Puigdemont walk free on Friday after his arrest in Sardinia the previous night but ordered him to remain on the island until his legal issues are resolved, El Pais newspaper said.
However, Puigdemont's lawyer in Italy, Agostinangelo Marras, told Reuters the court had yet to take that decision.
