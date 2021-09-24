Police complaint alleges 22-year-old Muzaffarnagar woman abducted
- Country:
- India
A 22-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by a mason with the help of his nephew from a village under Shahpur police station in the district, according to a complaint filed with the police.
Hindu activists protested against the alleged abduction and demanded strict action against the accused and the recovery of the woman. Deputy Superintendent of Police V K Gautam said a case has been registered against Sajid (43) and his nephew Quyoom under Indian Penal Code section 366 (kidnapping/abduction of woman with the intent she may be compelled or knowing that she will be compelled, to either get her married or forced/seduced to have illicit intercourse).
He said police are making efforts to nab the accused and recover the woman.
Meanwhile, activists from a Hindu outfit protested and demanded immediate strict action against the accused and the recovery of the woman. Police said Sajid is married with three children.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
