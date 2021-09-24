Left Menu

CBI registers FIR in Mahant Narendra Giri death case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The CBI filed an FIR on Friday in connection with the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri in Allahabad.

The agency has invoked Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC in the FIR.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Centre gave its approval for a CBI probe with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issuing a notification.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday had said that a recommendation for transferring the case to the CBI was made ''on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath....in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri''.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday had constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer and arrested one of his disciples, Anand Giri, from Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Another disciple Aadhya Prasad Tiwari was also arrested by the UP Police and both of them are in judicial custody at present.

A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, the police had said.

