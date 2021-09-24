Left Menu

Trucker arrested with 208 kg poppy on highway in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:05 IST
Trucker arrested with 208 kg poppy on highway in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

The anti narcotics task force of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a trucker and recovered 208 kg poppy from his vehicle on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

An task force team intercepted the truck on the highway at Purmandal Morh based on specific information that poppy was being carried from Kashmir Valley to Punjab in it.

It was being driven by Mushtaq Ahmed Rather of Anantnag district of south Kashmir, they said.

During search of the truck, the team with the help of a dog squad of the crime branch recovered 208 kg poppy concealed in 13 plastic bags underneath boxes of fresh fruits, they said. Rather has been arrested and a case registered, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021