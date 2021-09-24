Left Menu

UK police release suspect under investigation over murder of teacher

British police said on Friday they had released under investigation a man held over the murder of a teacher in a London park last week that has provoked an outburst of public grief and anger over the issue of violence against women.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:46 IST
UK police release suspect under investigation over murder of teacher
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police said on Friday they had released under investigation a man held over the murder of a teacher in a London park last week that has provoked an outburst of public grief and anger over the issue of violence against women. Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in south London on the evening of Sept. 17 to make the short walk through a local park to a bar where she was due to meet a friend. She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon.

Vigils are planned both in the local area and across Britain later on Friday evening, both to remember Nessa and to highlight violence against women. The Metropolitan Police said they had released a 38-year-old man who had been arrested at an address in nearby Lewisham on Thursday but that he remained under investigation and could still be taken back into detention.

The police on Thursday also released pictures taken from security TV footage of a man and a vehicle, appealing to anyone who recognised either to make immediate contact, and on Friday thanked the public for their response to the appeal. "We are now a week on from Sabina’s murder and while we have made good progress with our investigation we must keep this appeal for information going and encourage anyone who has any information to come forward," Met Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said.

A post-mortem carried out on Monday was inconclusive, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021