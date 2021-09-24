Left Menu

CJI expresses deep concern over shootout inside Rohini courtroom, talks to Delhi HC CJ

Chief Justice N V Ramana Friday expressed deep concern over shootout inside the crowded Rohini courtroom here and spoke to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice in this regard.CJI Ramana spoke to Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel in this regard and advised him to talk to both police and the Bar to ensure that the functioning of the court is not affected, an apex court official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 23:04 IST
CJI expresses deep concern over shootout inside Rohini courtroom, talks to Delhi HC CJ
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice N V Ramana Friday expressed deep concern over shootout inside the crowded Rohini courtroom here and spoke to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice in this regard.

CJI Ramana spoke to Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel in this regard and advised him to talk to both police and the Bar to ensure that the functioning of the court is not affected, an apex court official said. The issue of safety and security of court complexes and judicial personnel is already under the consideration of the Supreme Court and the matter may get priority hearing next week, the top court official said.

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside a crowded Rohini courtroom on Friday in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation, officials said. Video footage of the incident showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

The two gunmen dressed as lawyers are suspected to be members of rival Tillu gang, an official said, adding that over 30 shots were fired. Witnesses said a law intern has also sustained bullet injury in her leg and some also claimed that the gang members pumped 10 bullets into Gogi, one of Delhi's most wanted criminals.

Sources said that Gogi received about seven bullet injuries, even as there was no official confirmation from police on this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021