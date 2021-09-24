Mumbai: BMC completes 3D mapping of G-South ward, move to help improve services

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has completed the three-dimensional (3D) mapping of an area of 10 square kilometres in G South Ward, the move expected to improve civic services, an official said on Friday.

This three-dimensional map technology is invaluable not only in the implementation of projects but also in the quality of infrastructure services, proper planning, evaluation of civic services, effective disaster management, climate change impact analysis, and public safety, a civic release stated.

The maps have been prepared with the help of Light Detection and Ranging Survey (LIDAR technology), aerial photography taking the help of small and light aircraft, as well as measurement, shooting and imaging using drones and mobile vehicles, it added.

G South is the first ward in the metropolis where 3D mapping has been completed, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)