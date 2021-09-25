U.S. condemns Taliban's reported plan to reinstate executions, amputations
Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 00:07 IST
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday that Washington condemns in the strongest terms reported comments by a Taliban official who said the group would restore the use of amputations and executions as punishment in Afghanistan.
Responding to Taliban leader Mullah Nooruddin Turabi's comments to the Associated Press, Price said the acts would constitute gross abuses of human rights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Washington
- Associated Press
- Taliban
- U.S. State Department
- Price
- Ned Price
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Interim Taliban govt does not reflect what international community hoped to see: US
WRAPUP 9-Afghanistan commercial flights resume as U.N. accuses Taliban of harassment
Interim Taliban govt does not reflect what international community hoped to see: US
Important that Taliban adheres to commitment to not allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism: India
Digvijaya Singh equates RSS with Taliban, claims they have similar ideology on women