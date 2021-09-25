Left Menu

U.S. condemns Taliban's reported plan to reinstate executions, amputations

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 00:07 IST
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday that Washington condemns in the strongest terms reported comments by a Taliban official who said the group would restore the use of amputations and executions as punishment in Afghanistan.

Responding to Taliban leader Mullah Nooruddin Turabi's comments to the Associated Press, Price said the acts would constitute gross abuses of human rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

