Huawei CFO hearing in U.S. extradition case to take place in Canada court

A hearing in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition case is set to take place on Friday afternoon in a Canadian courtroom, the court said.

Earlier on Friday, Meng reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, a move that should allow her to eventually leave Canada.

