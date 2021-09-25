7 policemen taken off active duty in UP's Bulandshahr

Seven policemen, including two sub-inspectors, were taken off active duty, while a constable was suspended for allegedly not taking action on scrapping of illegal vehicles here, officials said on Friday.

The in-charge of the Kakor police station has been sent a show cause notice in the matter, they said.

During investigation by a police officer, it was found that some police personnel were involved in the matter. The officer has submitted a report on the basis of which action was taken, the officials said.

The seven police men have been attacked with the Police Line, they said.

