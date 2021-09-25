Left Menu

Defence Ministry appoints VS Pathania as Coast Guard ADG

The Defence Ministry has appointed Virender Singh Pathania as the Additional Director General of the Indian Coast Guard headquarters in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 11:25 IST
Newly-appointed Coast Guard Additional Director General Virender Singh Pathania. Image Credit: ANI
The Defence Ministry has appointed Virender Singh Pathania as the Additional Director General of the Indian Coast Guard headquarters in the national capital. Pathania's posting order was issued by the government on Friday and he will take charge on September 30.

The post had been lying vacant for months after the previous officer took premature retirement months before his superannuation. Pathania was till now the in-charge of the force's Eastern Seaboard in Vizag.

He has served the organisation in various assignments over the past three and half decades. He was also holding the charge of Deputy Director General Policy and plans at ICG Headquarters in New Delhi. He has also held several key appointments both afloat and ashore, prominent among them are Commander Coast Guard Region (North West) and Commander Coast Guard Region (West).

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and National Defence College in New Delhi, the flag officer is a qualified helicopter pilot. In addition, he also holds a Master Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras. Pathania has also undergone specialisation in search and rescue and port operations from US Coast Guard.

The flag officer is a recipient of President's Tatrakshak Medal for distinguished service, Tatrakshak Medal for Gallantry service and has also been commended with Director General Indian Coast Guard Commendation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

