Left Menu

Six killed, 5 injured as van rams into container in Rajasthan

No exam can be bigger than your life, Gehlot said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-09-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 14:17 IST
Six killed, 5 injured as van rams into container in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six candidates of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) -2021 were killed and five others injured when their vehicle collided with a container in the Chaksu area here on Saturday, police said.

They were traveling in a van from Baran to Sikar to appear in the examination scheduled to be held on Sunday, Station House Officer Heera Lal Saini said.

The deceased were identified as Vishnu Nagar, Tejraj Meghwal, Satyanarayan, Vedprakash Meena, Suresh Bairwa, and Dilip Mehta, all residents of Baran district, he said.

The injured persons -- Narendra, Anil Bairwaw, Bhagwan Nagar, Hemraj Bairwa, and Jorawar Singh -- were admitted to different hospitals, Saini said.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the CM's relief fund, he said.

"I request all the candidates to be careful while traveling. Do not drive the vehicle at high speed and rashly. Use public transport as much as possible. No exam can be bigger than your life," Gehlot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021