Six killed, 5 injured as van rams into container in Rajasthan

Six candidates of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) -2021 were killed and five others injured when their vehicle collided with a container in the Chaksu area here on Saturday, police said.

They were traveling in a van from Baran to Sikar to appear in the examination scheduled to be held on Sunday, Station House Officer Heera Lal Saini said.

The deceased were identified as Vishnu Nagar, Tejraj Meghwal, Satyanarayan, Vedprakash Meena, Suresh Bairwa, and Dilip Mehta, all residents of Baran district, he said.

The injured persons -- Narendra, Anil Bairwaw, Bhagwan Nagar, Hemraj Bairwa, and Jorawar Singh -- were admitted to different hospitals, Saini said.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the CM's relief fund, he said.

"I request all the candidates to be careful while traveling. Do not drive the vehicle at high speed and rashly. Use public transport as much as possible. No exam can be bigger than your life," Gehlot said.

