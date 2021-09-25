Left Menu

Suicide car bomb in Somali capital kills at least 7 -official

"A suicide car bomb that exploded at Ceelgaab junction killed seven people and injured eight others," Muawiye Mudeey, district commissioner of Mogadishu's Hamarjajab district told Reuters. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, but al Shabaab, which wants to overthrow the government and impose its interpretation of Islamic law, frequently carries out such bombings.

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 25-09-2021 14:41 IST
A suicide car bomb killed at least seven people in the Somali capital on Saturday at a street junction near the president's residence, an official said. "A suicide car bomb that exploded at Ceelgaab junction killed seven people and injured eight others," Muawiye Mudeey, district commissioner of Mogadishu's Hamarjajab district told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, but al Shabaab, which wants to overthrow the government and impose its interpretation of Islamic law, frequently carries out such bombings. A Reuters witness at the scene of the blast reported seeing seven cars and three rickshaws destroyed by the blast, and the whole junction covered in blood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

