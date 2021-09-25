J-K LG, Union Minister Scindia discuss strengthening aviation sector

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday discussed issues related to strengthening the aviation infrastructure in the Union Territory with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia here.

Scindia arrived here as part of the Centre's special outreach program for Jammu and Kashmir.

The L-G met the Union Minister at the Raj Bhavan here.

''Today met Hon'ble Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Ji @JM_Scindia at Raj Bhavan and discussed issues related to the strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the Union Territory of J&K,'' Sinha said on Twitter.

