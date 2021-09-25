Left Menu

Odisha: 2 killed, 10 injured in bus accident

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:22 IST
Two persons were killed and 10 others injured in a bus accident in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, police said on Saturday.

The bus first hit a pedestrian and then overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle near̥ Rajgangpur on Friday night.

A woman, who was crushed under the bus, also died in the accident, a senior officer said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the spot, he said.

The injured persons were first taken to the Rajgangpur Primary Health Centre and later shifted to the Rourkela Government Hospital. According to the authorities of the health facility, their condition was stable.

