9 arrested, 75 stolen mobile phones recovered in Jharkhand

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:30 IST
Nine people, including five teenagers, were arrested and 75 stolen mobile phones recovered from their possession in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Among those apprehended, six are from Burdwan and Asansol in West Bengal, while three hail from Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district, SP Anand Prakash said.

Police busted the gang following the arrest of one person from Kharsawan weekly market on September 23, and subsequent interrogation led to the eight others from different places of the district as well as East Singhbhum, Prakash said.

A total of 75 mobile phones that were stolen by the gang members have been recovered, he said.

The gang mainly operated at different places in Seraikela-Kharswan, and Sakchi and Mango areas of Jamshedpur, the SP said, adding, they targeted crowded areas such as markets, bus stands amd railway stations.

