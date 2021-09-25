Four people drown in separate incidents in Gujarat

Two children were among four persons who died in separate incidents of drowning in Valsad and Devbhumi Dwarka districts of Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

Brothers Dashrathsinh Vadher (45) and Ajitsinh Vadher (32) were swept away in a check dam at Bamanasa village of Devbhumi Dwarka district on Saturday, an official from Kalyanpur police station said.

The duo was grazing cattle when they fell into the dam and were carried away by strong currents, he said.

A rescue team fished out the body of one of the men and efforts were underway to find the other one, the official said.

In a similar incident, two children drowned while swimming in a pond at Morai village of Vapi taluka in Valsad of south Gujarat on Friday, an official from Vapi police station said.

The bodies of Priyambadh Giri (9) and Manoj Rai (10) were recovered by a local rescue team on Saturday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)