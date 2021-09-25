Left Menu

Man arrested for raping daughter, sodomising nephew in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:32 IST
A 40-year-old man has been arrested in Nagpur for allegedly raping his minor daughter and having unnatural sex with his seven-year-old nephew, police said on Saturday.

The man was held on the complaint of the eight-year-old girl who told police he had been raping her for the past two weeks, an official said.

''On Friday afternoon, the accused was alone with the two children as his parents and brother were away at work. When the accused's mother returned home, she caught him raping his daughter, after which the elderly woman approached Hudkeshwar police,'' he said.

The man's wife had left him earlier as he used to disguise himself as a transgender and beg on the streets, the official said.

Based on the complaint of the victim, the man was arrested under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions for rape, unnatural sex and other offences, said Inspector Sarthak Nehte.

