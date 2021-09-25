1.66 cr informal workers registered on e-Shram portal

Around 1.66 crore unorganised workers have registered on the e-Shram portal so far since its launch on August 26, the Labour and Employment Ministry said on Saturday.

Labour & Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday distributed e-Shram cards to unorganized workers in Mumbai.

The minister handed over the cards in person to 10 workers, who would now be able to avail the benefits of government schemes, wherever they are in the country, the ministry said in a release.

Yadav also presented approval letters for ESI COVID-19 Relief Scheme to dependents of 11 workers who lost their lives to COVID-19. The Union minister also distributed approval letters for Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna Relief scheme, to 10 workers in the unorganized sector.

About the evolution of labour laws in the country, Yadav said that multiplicity of laws has led to a situation where the workers are not aware where exactly applications for matters such as uniform wages, payment of wages and industrial disputes are to be submitted.

''Multiple labour laws have different safety standards for workers in different sectors. Considering the demands of the workers for many years, Govt. of India transformed the multiple labour laws into four Labour Codes.'' The minister informed that the government brought in gender justice into the Labour Code, with the provision of similar wages for similar work for both man and woman.

The ministry stated that 1.66 crore unorganized workers have registered in the e-SHRAM portal till date, since the launch on 26th August, 2021.

The portal is the first national database of unorganised workers including migrant workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers. It facilitates extending benefits of social sector schemes to the workers in the unorganised sector.

The portal is seeded with Aadhaar and will have details of name, occupation, address, educational qualification, skill types and family details etc. of the registered workers. This will thus enable optimum realization of their employability and enable them to avail benefits of government schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)