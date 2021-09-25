Left Menu

Maha: 8 injured during gas pipeline installation in Nashik hotel

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 25-09-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 21:30 IST
  Country:
  • India

Eight people were injured in a blast that took place while a gas pipeline was being installed and tested in a hotel in Nashik in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night in Khandobanagar in Pathardi Shivar locality, an Indiranagar police station official said.

''Eight people working in the kitchen were injured. A probe by fire brigade and police officials into the cause of the incident is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

