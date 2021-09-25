Left Menu

Will hold meetings with State Cabinet, other political office bearers every Tuesday: Punjab CM Channi

Newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi on Saturday said that he will hold meetings with the State Cabinet, MLAs and other political office bearers at his office every Tuesday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 25-09-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 21:35 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
Newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi on Saturday said that he will hold meetings with the State Cabinet, MLAs and other political office bearers at his office every Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I will meet Ministers, MLAs and other political office bearers at my office every Tuesday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and a Cabinet meeting will be held every Tuesday at 3:00 pm. I've also directed all the officers not to leave the office till the cabinet is going on."

Channi became the 16th Chief Minister of the state following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation from the top post in the state. The three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib is the state's first Dalit Chief Minister. Channi is likely to induct half a dozen new faces while four ministers who were a part of the Amarinder Singh-led- government are expected to be dropped from the cabinet.

After three rounds of meeting with the Congress high command, the new cabinet of Punjab, under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi has been finalised on Saturday, sources said. Channi today met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and after the meeting announced that Punjab cabinet expansion will be held tomorrow at Raj Bhawan, at 4:30 pm.

Of the three meetings, two meetings were held at Rahul Gandhi's residence within a span of 24 hours. The meetings continued till late at night. (ANI)

