Registered yatris can fill in for those who fail to turn up

The order followed complaints that fewer than the prescribed daily limit for pilgrims for the four temples were visiting them, religious and pilgrimage secretary Hari Chandra Semwal said. The daily prescribed limit of yatris for Badrinath is 1,000, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri.Commissioner Garhwal, Devasthanam Board CEO and the District Magistrates of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been asked to comply with the order with immediate effect.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 22:29 IST
The Uttarakhand’s Department of Religious Affairs on Saturday said the pilgrims registered for the Chardham yatra can fill in for those 'yatris' who fail to turn up on the appointed date despite being registered on the Devasthanam Board portal. The order followed complaints that fewer than the prescribed daily limit for pilgrims for the four temples were visiting them, religious and pilgrimage secretary Hari Chandra Semwal said. The daily prescribed limit of yatris for Badrinath is 1,000, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri.

Commissioner Garhwal, Devasthanam Board CEO and the District Magistrates of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been asked to comply with the order with immediate effect.

