385 new posts added in Rajasthan's panchayat raj department

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 22:42 IST
The Rajasthan government has approved the creation of 385 new posts of Additional Development Officers in the Panchayati Raj Department.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to create 385 new posts of Additional Development Officer, 32 of Assistant Development Officer and 55 of Block Development Officer in Panchayati Raj Department.

Along with this, Gehlot has also cleared the proposals for creation of 18 new posts in Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, state-level Environment Impact Assessment Authority and the State Expert Appraisal Committee, according to a release.

