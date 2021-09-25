Cop run over by pick-up van in Odisha

Left Menu

An Odisha Special Armed Police personnel was killed after being run over by a fertilizer-laden pick-up van in Ganjam district on Saturday, police said.Thirty-eight-year-old Majhi Kaibarta and other police personnel were checking vehicles at Balichhai Chhaka on the Aska-Bhanjanagar Road when the Bhanjanagar-bound pick-up van hit him, an officer said.He was rushed to the Aska subdivisional hospital, and later shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.The driver of the vehicle was found in a highly intoxicated state and he was unable to walk or talk.

He was detained, a case registered, and an investigation was underway, the officer said.

Kaibarta was a resident of a village near Gudari in Rayagada district. He was posted in Aska for the past several months and was survived by his wife, Aska police station inspector P K Sahoo said.

Police officers, including Superintendent of Police Brikesh Rai, paid tributes to him at the hospital. His body has been sent to his native village.

