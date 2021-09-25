Fire breaks out in godown in southwest Delhi

A fire broke out in a godown in southwest Delhi's Dwarka village area on Saturday, officials said. However, there was no report of injury to anyone in the fire.

According to the officials, the call regarding the fire was received at 7.20 pm. Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, they said.

