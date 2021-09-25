Left Menu

Fire breaks out in godown in southwest Delhi

A fire broke out in a godown in southwest Delhis Dwarka village area on Saturday, officials said. However, there was no report of injury to anyone in the fire.According to the officials, the call regarding the fire was received at 7.20 pm. Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 23:27 IST
