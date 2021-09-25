Left Menu

Bihar CM arrives in New Delhi for meeting on Naxal affected states with Amit Shah

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived here in New Delhi on Saturday evening to discuss Naxal affected states with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 23:53 IST
Bihar CM arrives in New Delhi for meeting on Naxal affected states with Amit Shah
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached New Delhi on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived here in New Delhi on Saturday evening to discuss Naxal affected states with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "This meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the Union Minister on Sunday," sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, the purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Naxal affected areas, their problems and therefore development on the matter. Sources stated that the Bihar Chief Minister will keep the updated situation related to the state and his thoughts on the issue during the meeting.

"Naxal meeting is held every year once or twice as per the need but due to COVID-19, the meeting did not occur last year," sources said. Amit Shah will attend the day-long security review meeting with the Chief Ministers of the states including Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, it added.

Home Minister will also review the ongoing operations against the Maoists in 10 Naxal-hit states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV s...

 Global
4
Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021