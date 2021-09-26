5-year-old girl raped in UP's Kaushambi

Left Menu

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 26-09-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 00:03 IST
A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped here in Sarai Akil police station area, officials said on Saturday adding that a case has been registered against unknown persons in this regard.

Currently, the girl is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Superintendent of Police Radheyshyam Vishvakarma said, ''A woman on Wednesday afternoon went to a ration shop, while her five-year-old and two-year-old daughters were at home. When she returned, her elder daughter was missing. When she called up her family members in the neighbouring village, she came to know that some unknown person left her there, while she was bleeding.'' Subsequently, the girl was taken to a community health centre, from where she was sent to the district hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

The SP also said, ''The girl's mother lodged a complaint on Friday, based on which a case has been registered against unknown persons.'' The girl's medical examination was conducted on Saturday and the report is awaited, he said.

