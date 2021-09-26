Left Menu

Maharashtra CM to attend meeting on Naxal affected states with Amit Shah

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has arrived in Delhi and is said to attend the meeting on Naxal affected states with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 10:14 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has arrived in Delhi and is said to attend the meeting on Naxal affected states with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. Thackeray is accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and DGP Sanjay Pandey.

After the meeting, the chief minister is expected to return to Mumbai today evening. The meeting is being held at the Vigyan Bhawan where Chief Ministers of 10 Naxal-affected states- Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh-- or their representatives will apprise about the current situation in their states and the progress of developmental projects.

The Centre is planning to intensify operations in Naxal-affected areas in Chhattisgarh where major attacks were witnessed in the last few years hitting security forces. According to sources, the meeting is being convened to discuss the Naxal affected areas and their problems.

Home Minister will also review the ongoing operations against Naxals in 10 affected states. (ANI)

