Meghalaya: Two minor girls kidnapped, rescued from Assam
- Country:
- India
Two minor girls hailing from Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district have been rescued from Assam's Kalain area, and two people were arrested for kidnapping them, police said.
Acting on complaints, Meghalaya Police launched an investigation and managed to track the whereabouts of the girls with the help of its Assam counterpart, a senior officer said.
The arrested duo - Saydul Islam and Raju – had befriended the minors and later kidnapped them, he said on Saturday.
"The girls have been safely brought back to the district and they will be handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after completion of formalities," the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Meghalaya: CRPF recovers 2 live IEDs, 3.25 kg explosives, 3 detonators from West Garo Hills
Meghalaya: Opposition stages walkout after Speaker turns down discussion over ex-militant leader’s death
Great privilege to dedicate enterprise architecture of Meghalaya: Ashwini Vishnaw
Besides Allahabad, HCs of Calcutta, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telengana, Meghalaya, Gujarat & MP will get new CJs, sources said.
Ryntih FC focused on putting Meghalaya back on Indian football map