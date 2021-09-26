Meghalaya: Two minor girls kidnapped, rescued from Assam

Two minor girls hailing from Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district have been rescued from Assam's Kalain area, and two people were arrested for kidnapping them, police said.

Acting on complaints, Meghalaya Police launched an investigation and managed to track the whereabouts of the girls with the help of its Assam counterpart, a senior officer said.

The arrested duo - Saydul Islam and Raju – had befriended the minors and later kidnapped them, he said on Saturday.

"The girls have been safely brought back to the district and they will be handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after completion of formalities," the officer added.

