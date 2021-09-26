Left Menu

Three members of a family killed for practising witchcraft

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 26-09-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 10:51 IST
Three members of a family killed for practising witchcraft
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family were axed to death allegedly for practising witchcraft in Jharkhand's Gumla district, a senior police officer on Sunday said.

The victims were identified as Bandhan Oraon (55), his wife Somari Oraon (50) and daughter-in-law Basmani Oraon (38) of Luto Panso village.

The victims were having their dinner on Saturday night when two nephews of the victim allegedly barged into their home and attacked the couple fatally, police said, adding Basmani, who rushed to rescue on hearing the screams, was also attacked.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Manish Chandra Lal along with a huge police force rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The SDPO confirmed the incident and assured that the culprits, who were absconding, will be arrested soon.

The accused suspected that the black magic being practised by the couple was the reason for keeping their family members unwell.

Basmani's husband work outside the state and her two minor children, who were present at home, were unharmed by the attackers, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021