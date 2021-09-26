Left Menu

Couple attacked by wild elephant in Kannur, husband dies

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 26-09-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 12:11 IST
Couple attacked by wild elephant in Kannur, husband dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was attacked on Sunday morning by a wild elephant while on their way to church, leading to the death of the husband and grievous injuries to his wife.

The woman is presently undergoing treatment for her injuries, police said.

The couple was attacked at Vallithodu Peringiri near Irrity here while they were going to church on their bike for morning service, it said.

After the elephant attack, the couple was rushed to a private hospital, but the man could not be saved, police said.

Two days ago, another bike-borne couple was attacked by a wild elephant in Idukki.

The woman was trampled to death on the spot by the pachyderm while the husband had a narrow escape.

In that incident, both of them were tea plantation laborers who were said to be on the way from neighboring Tamil Nadu after seeing their relatives there, police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021