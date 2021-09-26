PM Modi lauds team of differently-abled people for hoisting flag at Siachen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the team of differently-abled people who created a world record by hoisting a flag on the Kumar Post situated at an altitude of more than 15,000 feet at the Siachen glacier. Addressing the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said the feat that the team of eight "Divyangs" have achieved was an inspiration for the whole country.

"We all know about the Siachen Glacier. The cold there is so terrible that it is beyond the capacity of a common person to live there...A few days ago, the feat that a team of eight Divyang persons performed in this inaccessible region of Siachen is a matter of pride for every countryman. This team created a world record by hoisting its flag on the Kumar Post situated at an altitude of more than 15 thousand feet at the Siachen glacier," he said. "Despite the challenges of physical ability, the feats that these Divyangs have achieved are an inspiration for the whole country and when you get to know about the members of this team, you will also be filled with courage and enthusiasm, just like I was," he added.

PM Modi informed the team that concurred Kumar Post consisted of-- Mahesh Nehra, Akshat Rawat of Uttarakhand, Pushpak Gawande of Maharashtra, Ajay Kumar of Haryana, Lobsang Chospel of Ladakh, Major Dwarkesh of Tamil Nadu, Irfan Ahmed Mir of Jammu and Kashmir and Chongjin Ingmo of Himachal Pradesh. "This operation to conquer the Siachen Glacier has been successful because of the veterans of the special forces of the Indian Army. I commend the team for this historic and unprecedented achievement. It also shows the spirit of our countrymen to tackle every challenge with a "Can Do Culture", a "Can Do Determination" and a "Can Do Attitude"," he stated.

The Prime Minister further said that today, the government is making many efforts for the welfare of differently-abled people in the country. "I got a chance to know about one such effort being made in Uttar Pradesh - "One Teacher, One Call". This unique effort in Bareilly is showing a new path to the Divyang children. This campaign is being led by the principal of a school in Dabhaura Gangapur, Deepmala Pandey Ji," he said.

PM Modi informed that during the Corona period, due to this campaign, not only did the admission of a large number of children become possible, more than 350 teachers have also joined it with a spirit of service. "These teachers go from village to village calling for Divyang children, looking out for them and then ensuring their admission in one school or the other. I deeply appreciate this noble effort of Deepmala ji and her fellow teachers for the sake of Divyangjans. Every such effort in the field of education is going to shape the future of our country," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)