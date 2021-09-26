Left Menu

PM Modi lauds vermicomposting unit set up by brothers in J-K's Pulwama for generating employment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts of two brothers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama for setting up a vermicomposting unit and not only creating new means of self-employment in tune with Atmanirbhar Bharat but also generating employment opportunities.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts of two brothers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama for setting up a vermicomposting unit and not only creating new means of self-employment in tune with Atmanirbhar Bharat but also generating employment opportunities. Addressing the 81st episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Bilal Ahmed Sheikh and Munir Ahmed Sheikh found new avenues for themselves in Pulwama. 39 years old Bilal Ahmed Ji is highly qualified, he has obtained many degrees. He is now using his experience of higher education by launching his own start-up in agriculture. Bilal Ji has installed a unit of Vermicomposting at his home."

"The bio-fertiliser prepared from this unit has not only benefited a lot in agriculture, but it has also brought employment opportunities to the people. Every year, farmers are getting about three thousand quintals of vermicompost from the units managed by these brothers," he added. PM Modi also informed that 15 people are presently working in their vermicomposting unit.

"The Sheikh brothers of Pulwama took a pledge to become a job creator instead of a job seeker and today they are showing a new path not only to Jammu and Kashmir but to the people across the country as well," he said. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

