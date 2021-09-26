Left Menu

No one should be devoid of 'Suraksha Chakra' of COVID-19 vaccines: PM Modi

Urging the eligible unvaccinated population to get their COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the earliest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said no one should be devoid of 'Suraksha Chakra' (protection circle).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 15:07 IST
No one should be devoid of 'Suraksha Chakra' of COVID-19 vaccines: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi taking COVID-19 vaccine jab (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Urging the eligible unvaccinated population to get their COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the earliest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said no one should be devoid of 'Suraksha Chakra' (protection circle). Addressing the 81st episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Team India is making new records every day, including in vaccination which has made records internationally."

"We have to get the vaccine administered when our turn comes, but we also have to take care that no one is left out of the 'Suraksha Chakra'. Those around you who have not got vaccinated also have to be taken to the vaccine centers," he stated further. Underscoring the fact that festival season is approaching, the Prime Minister said that India has to continue its fight against COVID-19.

"Even after getting vaccinated, the necessary protocol has to be followed. I hope that once again Team India will keep the flag flying high in this fight," he added. With the administration of 68,42,786 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 85 Cr (85,60,81,527) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 83,64,110 sessions, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

India reported 28,326 new COVID cases, 26,032 recoveries, and 260 deaths in the past 24 hours. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021