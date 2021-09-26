Left Menu

Goa: Ward boy held for molesting 2 minor girls in hospital's lift

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-09-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 15:57 IST
Goa: Ward boy held for molesting 2 minor girls in hospital's lift
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A ward boy of a government-run hospital in Goa was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting two minor siblings in a lift of the medical facility, a police official said.

The incident took place between September 23 and 25 when the two sisters, aged 13 and 14, were frequently visiting the North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa town, around 10 km from here, where their mother was admitted, he said.

"The ward boy used to follow them in the lift and allegedly molested them over the last couple of days," the official said, quoting a complaint filed by family members of the victims. Based on the complaint, the 47-year-old accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Besides, the police have also registered a case against a Mapusa-based doctor for allegedly molesting a woman patient in his clinic on September 22, the official said.

In her police complaint, the woman alleged that the doctor behaved inappropriately with her during her checkup, he said.

The doctor has moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021