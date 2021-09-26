Left Menu

Nagpur: Stone flicked by truck's wheel hits man on head, kills him

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-09-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 17:45 IST
Nagpur: Stone flicked by truck's wheel hits man on head, kills him
  • Country:
  • India

A construction worker died after a stone was flicked on to his head by the wheel of a passing truck in Pardi Chowk area of Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon and the man, identified as Vindprakash Gaund (45), died after being rushed to a nearby hospital, a Lakadganj police station official said.

''Gaund was working on a stretch of road near a bank at around 3pm when a truck passed by and its wheel flicked a stone with great force on to his head. An accidental death case has been registered,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021