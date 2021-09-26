Left Menu

Rohini court shootout: Delhi police chief visits crime scene

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Sunday visited the Rohini court here days after a dramatic shootout in the courtroom left three gangsters dead.Officials said the city police chief visited the scene of the crime.According to police, the Crime Branch team which is probing the shootout incident also visited the court to re-examine the crime spot. The joint commissioner of police northern range has been asked to probe the incident and submit a report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 18:39 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Sunday visited the Rohini court here days after a dramatic shootout in the courtroom left three gangsters dead.

Officials said the city police chief visited the scene of the crime.

According to police, the Crime Branch team which is probing the shootout incident also visited the court to re-examine the crime spot. Jailed gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi and two assailants were killed inside the courtroom in the Friday shootout.

Video footage of the incident, which exposed security lapses in the system, showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207. The joint commissioner of police (northern range) has been asked to probe the incident and submit a report.

