New book tells story of the battle of Rezang La

A new book tells the story of 120 Indian soldiers who put up a valiant fight against the 5,000-strong Chinese military troops in the 1962 Indo-China war, preventing a possible occupation of the entire Ladakh region.

''The Battle of Rezang La'', published under Penguin Random House's 'Veer' imprint, is written by ex-naval officer and author Kulpreet Yadav.

On 18 November 1962, the Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Battalion, Kumaon Regiment, fought a Chinese attack at Rezang La Pass in Ladakh. The all-Ahir company, comprising 120 soldiers -- mostly from villages of South Haryana -- was led by Major Shaitan Singh. Of these 120 soldiers, 110 were martyred in the attack.

''This is the story of one officer and 120 jawans who fought a fierce battle to protect our nation on a very cold winter morning on 18 November 1962. The weapons were outdated, they were short on ammunition, their clothing was ineffective against the cold and they had little food to eat,'' writes Yadav in the book.

''All they had was each other, an outstanding leader in Maj. Shaitan Singh, experienced tacticians Naib subedars Surja Ram, Ram Chander and Hari Ram, and a love for their motherland. And on that morning, it was enough,'' he added.

The valour of the Charlie Company not only successfully stopped China’s advance, but it also resulted in the Chushul airport being saved, thereby preventing a possible Chinese occupation of the entire Ladakh region in 1962.

According to the reports, quoted in the book, a total of 1,300 Chinese soldiers were killed trying to capture Rezang La.

''The story of Rezang La needs to be told to all Indians, particularly the young generation who do not have access to any authentic and realistic story of this amazing saga of valour and courage. Everyone should know the cost that was paid to protect India in 1962,'' writes Major General Vikram Dogra AVSM (R) in the foreword of the book.

Yadav, who has authored several books in diverse genres, including espionage, true crime and romance, was also the winner of the best fiction author award for ''Murder in Paharganj'' at the Gurgaon Literary Festival (2018).

''The Battle of Rezang La'' is available for purchase on online and offline stores.

